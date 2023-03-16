TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $57.56, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.31% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.2% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.83, down 16.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.61 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.71% and -37.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.73% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.1, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.53 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE)

