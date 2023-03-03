TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.76, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 12.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.65%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.32 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.62% and -37.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

