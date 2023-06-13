TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $58.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.96% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.47%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.17 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion, which would represent changes of -19.87% and -37.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.79.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

