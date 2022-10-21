TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $52.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.09% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.91, up 122.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.52 per share and revenue of $245.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +117.37% and +22.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.25% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.61, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



