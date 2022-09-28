TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $46.22, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.6% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.76% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $4.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 130.11%.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.19 per share and revenue of $243.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +112.43% and +21.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.6% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.71, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



