TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $51.70, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.35, up 113.64% from the prior-year quarter.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $200.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.14% and -0.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.01% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.61, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

