TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.77, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.36%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.76 per share and revenue of $200.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.14% and -0.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.1% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.27, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.