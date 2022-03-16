TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $50.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.37% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.36%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.53 per share and revenue of $170.86 billion, which would represent changes of +27.69% and -14.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.97% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.