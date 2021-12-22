TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $50.72, marking a +0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector 0%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 339.13%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $200.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +360.84% and +42.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.47% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.51, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.