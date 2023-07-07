TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $56.14, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.89% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.61 billion, down 43.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.62 per share and revenue of $188.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.82% and -31.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.4% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.45.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

