TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.86%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.92% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.