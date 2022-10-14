TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.74% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $4.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 142.61%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $243.49 billion, which would represent changes of +115.12% and +21.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.22% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.89, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



