TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $47.97, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.05, up 130.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.93 per share and revenue of $243.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +108.53% and +21.25%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.34, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



