TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.16, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.38% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $4.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 130.11%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.93 per share and revenue of $243.49 billion, which would represent changes of +108.53% and +21.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.54, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.