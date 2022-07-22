TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $49.30, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.75, up 195.28% from the prior-year quarter.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.39 per share and revenue of $232.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100.45% and +15.99%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.36% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.68 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.9.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.