TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $52.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.03% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $3.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140.94%.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.81 per share and revenue of $218.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.8% and +9.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.79, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

