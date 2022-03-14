TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $49.97, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.35% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.36%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.53 per share and revenue of $170.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.69% and -14.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.19% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.1.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

