TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $51.24, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 339.13%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.9% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.31, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

