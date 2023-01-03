TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $61.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 16.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.92% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.52.

Also, we should mention that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

