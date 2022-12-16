TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $59.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.69%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.41 per share and revenue of $251.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +115.72% and +25.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.19 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.14, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.