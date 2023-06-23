TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $56.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.66%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.73%.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.17% and -37.61%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.18% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.36 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.42.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.