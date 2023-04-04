TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $62.08, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.74, down 19.41% from the prior-year quarter.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.44 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.93% and -37.61%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.06% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.52 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.68.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.