TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $56.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.89% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.83, down 16.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.61 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion, which would represent changes of -16.71% and -37.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.73% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.19, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.