TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $49.45, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.15% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.33% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 172.44%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.56 per share and revenue of $218.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.02% and +9.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.3% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.12.

Also, we should mention that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

