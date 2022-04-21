TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $50.12, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 153.64%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.71 per share and revenue of $209.66 billion, which would represent changes of +60.33% and +4.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.25% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.39, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

