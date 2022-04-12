TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $49.90, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.61, up 137.27% from the prior-year quarter.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.52 per share and revenue of $200.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.49% and -0.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.06% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.31, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

