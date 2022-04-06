TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $49.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.64%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9 per share and revenue of $200.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.73% and -0.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.94% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.12.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

