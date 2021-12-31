TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $49.46, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.9% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 339.13% from the prior-year quarter.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $200.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +360.84% and +42.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.67% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.14.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.