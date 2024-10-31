News & Insights

Stocks

TotalEnergies SE: Resilient Q3 Amid Oil Market Volatility

October 31, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE showcased resilience in the third quarter of 2024, reporting an adjusted net income of $4.1 billion despite a volatile oil market. The company’s robust performance was driven by solid contributions from Exploration & Production and Integrated LNG, alongside strategic growth projects like the Anchor oil project in the US. Additionally, TotalEnergies announced a 7% increase in its dividend and plans for $2 billion in share buybacks, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.