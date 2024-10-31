TotalEnergies SE: Resilient Q3 Amid Oil Market Volatility

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE showcased resilience in the third quarter of 2024, reporting an adjusted net income of $4.1 billion despite a volatile oil market. The company’s robust performance was driven by solid contributions from Exploration & Production and Integrated LNG, alongside strategic growth projects like the Anchor oil project in the US. Additionally, TotalEnergies announced a 7% increase in its dividend and plans for $2 billion in share buybacks, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

