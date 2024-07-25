News & Insights

Markets
TTE

TotalEnergies SE Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

July 25, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) reported that second quarter net income, TotalEnergies share, declined to $3.79 billion from $4.09 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.60 compared to $1.64. Adjusted net income, TotalEnergies share, was $4.67 billion compared to $4.96 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.98 compared to $1.99.

Second quarter revenues from sales declined to $49.18 billion from $51.53 billion, previous year. Sales declined to $53.74 billion from $56.27 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.