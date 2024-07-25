TotalEnergies SE Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE) reported that second quarter net income, TotalEnergies share, declined to $3.79 billion from $4.09 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.60 compared to $1.64. Adjusted net income, TotalEnergies share, was $4.67 billion compared to $4.96 billion, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.98 compared to $1.99.

Second quarter revenues from sales declined to $49.18 billion from $51.53 billion, previous year. Sales declined to $53.74 billion from $56.27 billion.

