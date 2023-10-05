TotalEnergies SE (PAR:TTE) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 69.01

The average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE (PAR:TTE) has been revised to 69.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 64.59 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 103.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.84% from the latest reported closing price of 60.09 / share.

TotalEnergies SE Maintains 4.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 1.20%, a decrease of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 491,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,259K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 9.03% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 25,699K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,179K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 3.63% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,693K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,275K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 0.06% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,465K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,136K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,935K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,456K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.