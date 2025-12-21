TotalEnergies SE (LSE:TTE) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 66.74

The average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE (LSE:TTE) has been revised to 66.74 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 60.44 GBX dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.62 GBX to a high of 85.99 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from the latest reported closing price of 58.60 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 0.96%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 416,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,483K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,591K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 3.72% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 23,819K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,118K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 2.81% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 19,390K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,189K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 10.49% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,028K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,336K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,024K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 9.79% over the last quarter.

