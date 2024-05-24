News & Insights

Stocks

TotalEnergies SE Confirms Leadership and Dividend

May 24, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE’s shareholders approved all board-supported resolutions at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, including the reappointment of Patrick Pouyanné as Chairman and CEO, and Jacques Aschenbroich as Lead Independent Director. They also endorsed the 2023 financial statements and a €3.01 per share dividend, the appointment of new directors, and the sustainability progress report. The company highlighted its commitment to sustainable and affordable energy, with operations in around 120 countries.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.