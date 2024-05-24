TotalEnergies SE Confirms Leadership and Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE’s shareholders approved all board-supported resolutions at the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, including the reappointment of Patrick Pouyanné as Chairman and CEO, and Jacques Aschenbroich as Lead Independent Director. They also endorsed the 2023 financial statements and a €3.01 per share dividend, the appointment of new directors, and the sustainability progress report. The company highlighted its commitment to sustainable and affordable energy, with operations in around 120 countries.

For further insights into FR:TTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.