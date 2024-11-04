News & Insights

TotalEnergies SE Buys Back Over 2 Million Shares

November 04, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has announced the repurchase of over 2.2 million of its own shares, amounting to nearly €130 million, during the last week of October and the start of November 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. With a focus on sustainability, TotalEnergies continues to be active in the energy sector across 120 countries.

