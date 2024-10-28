TotalEnergies SE Announces Strategic Share Buyback

News & Insights

TotalEnergies SE (FR:TTE) has released an update.

TotalEnergies SE has repurchased approximately 1.84 million of its own shares between October 21 and 25, 2024, for a total transaction value of nearly 111 million euros. This move reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively amidst a dynamic market environment. Investors may find this significant as share repurchases can often signal a company’s confidence in its financial health.

