TotalEnergies SE - ADR (TTE) Price Target Increased by 5.75% to 75.28

The average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE - ADR (NYSE:TTE) has been revised to 75.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.75% from the prior estimate of 71.18 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.43 to a high of 110.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.03% from the latest reported closing price of 66.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE - ADR. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 0.38%, a decrease of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.05% to 181,545K shares. The put/call ratio of TTE is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 20,456K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,115K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,891K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,036K shares, representing a decrease of 26.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,225K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,533K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,551K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,857K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 6,747K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,907K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 172.58% over the last quarter.

TotalEnergies SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TotalEnergies SE is a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company founded in 1924 and one of the seven supermajor oil companies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.