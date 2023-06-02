TotalEnergies SE - ADR (TTE) Declares $0.79 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE - ADR said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.74 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $59.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 37.13%, the lowest has been 4.71%, and the highest has been 505.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 118.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE - ADR. This is a decrease of 612 owner(s) or 42.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTE is 0.47%, a decrease of 39.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 62.17% to 194,656K shares. The put/call ratio of TTE is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.92% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE - ADR is 70.97. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $85.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.92% from its latest reported closing price of 59.18.

The projected annual revenue for TotalEnergies SE - ADR is 281,256MM, an increase of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 20,115K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,329K shares, representing a decrease of 15.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,036K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,066K shares, representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 22.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,533K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,680K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 85.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,857K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,138K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 78.88% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 7,613K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing an increase of 71.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

TotalEnergies SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TotalEnergies SE is a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company founded in 1924 and one of the seven supermajor oil companies.

