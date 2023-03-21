TotalEnergies says to cut oil emissions by 40% in 2030

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday it aimed to reduce so-called Scope 3 oil emissions by 40% in 2030 compared with 2015, increasing its reduction target from 30% announced last year.

It set an intermediate target of reducing the same oil emissions by 30% from 2025.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.