TotalEnergies says to cut oil emissions by 40% in 2030

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

March 21, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday it aimed to reduce so-called Scope 3 oil emissions by 40% in 2030 compared with 2015, increasing its reduction target from 30% announced last year.

It set an intermediate target of reducing the same oil emissions by 30% from 2025.

