TotalEnergies says Papua LNG on track for go-ahead decision by end 2023

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA is on track to make a final investment decision on the Papua LNG project in Papua New Guinea by the end of 2023, the company's Asia Pacific senior vice president Julien Pouget said at a conference.

The company has begun engineering and design work on Papua LNG, which will develop the Elk and Antelope gas fields to feed two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing units of 2.7 million tonnes a year each at the PNG LNG site.

