TotalEnergies says it's prepared for strike at French refineries

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

TotalEnergies has taken logistics measures to make sure its network of petrol stations and its clients will be sufficiently supplied throughout the weekend despite a strike hitting its French oil refineries on Friday, a spokesman said.

The CGT union, which wants an immediate increase in wages to compensate for rising inflation, has called for the 24-hour strike after talks with CEO Patrick Pouyanne fell through.

The CGT plans to halt deliveries by truck, train and pipeline, with only minimum flow for production units at three of TotalEnergies’ refineries and two depots.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

