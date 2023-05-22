News & Insights

Totalenergies says it received environmental permits for 48 solar plants in Spain

May 22, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has received environmental permits from Spanish authorities for solar projects with a production capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW) capacity, the French energy company said on Monday.

The permits concern 48 planned plants in the Madrid, Murcia and Aragon regions which will generate enough energy to cover the electricity demand of almost 4 million people, TotalEnergies said, adding first projects will start in early 2024.

