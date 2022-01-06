TotalEnergies says it is ensuring staff security in Kazakhstan

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it was monitoring the unrest in Kazakhstan and ensuring the security of its staff after Russia sent in paratroopers to help put down an uprising in the oil producing nation.

TotalEnergies holds a 16.81% interest in the North Caspian license, which encompasses the giant Kashagan field, as part of a stake in the North Caspian Sea Production Sharing Agreement, according to its website.

It also operates the Dunga field, located in the Mangystau region.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Richard Lough and Susan Fenton)

