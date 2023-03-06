Commodities

TotalEnergies says it bought a biogas producer and some solar projects in Poland

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 06, 2023 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Energy giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA bought biogas producer Polska Grupa Biogazowa (PGB) as well as some solar power projects in Poland, the French company said on Monday as it further expands its footprint in the country.

The takeover of PGB, a company that employs 130 people at 17 sites across Poland, was completed in February, TotalEnergies said, adding the move would add a total power production capacity of 166 gigawatt hours (GWh) to its portfolio.

TotalEnergies also said it had acquired six Polish solar projects from a company called FFKM112.

