TotalEnergies says has limited exposure in Adani Group companies

Feb 3 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said on Friday its exposure from stakes in Adani Group's companies is limited and it has not performed any re-evaluation in the stakes.

The company said exposure from stakes represent 2.4% of the company's capital employed amounting to $3.1 billion as of Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

