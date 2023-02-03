TotalEnergies says has limited exposure in Adani Group companies

February 03, 2023 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - French oil major TotalEnergies said on Friday its exposure from stakes in Adani Group's companies is limited and it has not performed any re-evaluation in the stakes.

The company said exposure from stakes represent 2.4% of the company's capital employed amounting to $3.1 billion as of Dec. 31.

