TotalEnergies says Danish Tyra gas field ready to start in March

Adds quote, detail in paragraphs 2-3

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will restart production at Denmark's Tyra natural gas field in March this year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Denmark's largest gas field was temporarily closed down for redevelopment in 2019, and remains on schedule for a March 31 startup, the French oil major said.

"Depending on project progress, it could be (started) earlier in March. The outcome of tests now suggests that a ramp-up to full technical capacity is expected to take four months from the restart," it added.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.