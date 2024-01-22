News & Insights

TotalEnergies says Danish Tyra gas field ready to start in March

January 22, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail in paragraphs 2-3

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will restart production at Denmark's Tyra natural gas field in March this year, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Denmark's largest gas field was temporarily closed down for redevelopment in 2019, and remains on schedule for a March 31 startup, the French oil major said.

"Depending on project progress, it could be (started) earlier in March. The outcome of tests now suggests that a ramp-up to full technical capacity is expected to take four months from the restart," it added.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.