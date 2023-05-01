TotalEnergies restores Port Arthur, Texas, refinery production -sources

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA restored normal production by Friday night at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The Port Arthur refinery's cogeneration plant was restored after being shut since April 16, allowing the restart of the ACU-3 crude distillation unit, a coker and the akylation unit by Friday night, the sources said.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment on refinery operations.

The ACU-3 CDU, 60,000-bpd coker and 5,000-bpd alkylation unit were shut on April 21 when the steam supply from the neighboring BASF BASFn.DE chemical plant was lost. The BASF plant began supplying steam to the refinery when the cogeneration plant was shut.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all production units at the refinery.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units into either feedstocks for motor fuels or petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Alkylation units convert refining byproducts into additives that boost octane in gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter and Conor Humphries)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.