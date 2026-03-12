TotalEnergies Restarts Production At Libya's Mabruk Oil Field

Markets
(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE.PA, TTE) said it has restarted production at the Mabruk oil field in Libya, where it holds a 37.5% interest.

The field, located about 130 kilometers south of Sirte in concession C17, had been offline since 2015.

TotalEnergies said a new production unit with capacity of 25,000 barrels per day began operations on February 28, 2026, following construction that started in May 2024.

The restart follows the company's recent extensions of the Waha concessions and supports its strategy to develop low-cost, low-emissions oil production.

TotalEnergies said the project contributes to its goal of achieving around 3% annual production growth through 2030.

In 2025, the company's production in Libya averaged 113,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day across its various interests.

