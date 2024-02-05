TotalEnergies restarts Port Arthur, Texas refinery -sources

Adds company no comment, cause of outage in paragraph 3-4

HOUSTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA restarted all but one production unit of its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Sunday, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The refinery was operating at minimum rates while the 76,000-bpd gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracker 2 (FCC-2) was being prepared for restart, the sources said.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment on Monday.

The refinery was shut by a Jan. 16 power outage.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.