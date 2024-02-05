News & Insights

TotalEnergies restarts Port Arthur, Texas refinery -sources

February 05, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA restarted all but one production unit of its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery on Sunday, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.

The refinery was operating at minimum rates while the 76,000-bpd gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracker 2 (FCC-2) was being prepared for restart, the sources said.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment on Monday.

The refinery was shut by a Jan. 16 power outage.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

