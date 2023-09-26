News & Insights

US Markets

TotalEnergies restarts large CDU at Texas refinery -sources

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 26, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) on Saturday at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU and the 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2 (VDU-2) were shut on Friday to a feed interruption, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.