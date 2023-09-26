TotalEnergies restarts large CDU at Texas refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA restarted the large crude distillation unit (CDU) on Saturday at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

The 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU and the 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2 (VDU-2) were shut on Friday to a feed interruption, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

