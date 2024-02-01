TotalEnergies restarts cogen, clearing coker at Texas refinery -sources

Adds company no comment, details on outage, restart, background on units

HOUSTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA restarted the cogeneration unit and was working to clear the coker ahead of restarting production at its 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, people familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

Company spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment on Thursday.

The cogeneration unit, which produces power and steam for the refinery was running on Thursday, but its operation was not stable enough to begin restarting the full refinery, which was shut by a Jan. 16 plantwide power outage, the sources said.

TotalEnergies was also cutting solidified petroleum coke from coker drums, a process that was taking longer than expected, but is necessary as the coker processes residual crude from the distillation units.

The sources said restoring the coker's operation was necessary before distillation units could restart breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be used as a coal substitute.

The coke is formed when residual crude hardens while being pressed by centrifical force against the walls of giant high temperature drums turning at high speed.

High-pressure hot water jets cut the coke away from the drum walls, but the process was moving slowly on Thursday at the TotalEnergies refinery, the sources said.

When the power outage took place at the Port Arthur refinery, temperatures had fallen to below 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 6.7 degrees Celsius).

The sources said high winds may have blown iced-covered power lines together causing them to arc and disrupting the refinery’s power supply.

In a notice filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality following the power outage, TotalEnergies said it planned to restart the refinery by Jan. 26.

